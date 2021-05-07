New versions for the Mercedes EQA

The Mercedes EQA is one of the electric cars of the moment. The German manufacturer has managed to electrify the Mercedes GLA, and has done so by creating its most affordable electric thanks to compatibility with Plan Moves. Thus, buying an electric Mercedes is no longer so far from the prices of an A-Class or GLA. But the EQA range needed more variety, thus discovering today the arrival of the new EQA 300 and EQA 350 4MATIC to expand Mercedes electric SUV offering.

Both the EQA 300 and 350 have a double electric motor and all-wheel drive

Until now, the EQA range only had one version available, the EQA 250 with a single 190 hp electric motor. Well, now this range receives two new versions that are placed just above thanks to the addition of a second electric motor to gain power and add all-wheel drive to the equation. Yes indeed, both the 300 and 350 versions maintain the same 66.5 kWh battery, translating this into a range of up to 426 and 432 km respectively (under WLTP cycle).

In the case of the Mercedes EQA 300 4MATIC, the maximum power is 228 CV with a maximum torque of 390 Nm, thus being able to do the 0-100 km / h in 7.7 seconds and having a self-limited maximum speed of 160 km / h. In the case of the Mercedes EQA 350 4MATIC, the maximum power is 292 hp and the maximum torque is 520 Nm, translating this into a 0-100 km / h of 6 seconds and the same 160 km / h of self-limited speed.

In terms of finish and equipment we find no differences with respect to the EQA 250, discovering only a greater endowment in these new versions since they are higher terminations where the purchase price will also be higher. That said, as is already the case with the EQA 250, customization plays a critical role.

As we already told you in our analysis of the offer of the Mercedes EQA compatible with the MOVES now in force, the EQA 250 is priced at 42,200 euros. At the moment the new EQA 300 and 350 4MATICs do not appear in the Mercedes configurator in Spain, but their arrival is imminent. By way of comparison, the prices of both versions on the German market have been set at 53,538 euros for the EQA 300 Y 56,215 euros for the EQA 350, prices that should not change much once they are adjusted to the taxes that apply in Spain.