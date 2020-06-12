O&O ShutUp10 is without a doubt the best tool to preserve our privacy when we use Windows 10. The first version was released in 2015, and since then it has not stopped receiving updates. The latest version. 1.8.1412, is compatible with Windows 10 May 2020 Update, and further blocks Microsoft, with Windows 10 anti-spyware tweaks.

O&O ShutUp10 is updated to improve privacy

The program runs as portable without installing anything. We can run it as is, or run it with administrator permissions to be able to access to change more system settings, the latter option being recommended.

The program is available in Spanish, and best of all, each setting has its own description to find out what we are activating or deactivating. In addition, the actions menu appears at the top, in which we can choose “Apply only the recommended settings”. We can also create a system restore point in case we are afraid of breaking something.

Thus, we can disable functions such as Windows Defender, OneDrive, telemetry, or even automatic updates of Windows 10. For extreme security, it is also possible that applications are not allowed to run in the background, although as we say all these options are not recommended in normal use of the system, and It is only advisable to activate them in extreme and specific cases.

New options for safer Internet browsing

In the new version released this June, we have some of the following options as news:

Disable web tracking

Disable web search and suggestions

Disable the sending of information about visited websites

Turn off advertising, search, news, and other services customization.

Turn off page preload for faster browsing and searching

Turn off suggestions in Start

Disable suggestions on Timeline

Disable showing suggested content in Settings

Turn off text suggestions when typing on the virtual keyboard

Turn off app access to features like motion detection, eye tracking, or location.

Many of these functions apply to Edge Chromium, but as we can see, the program is the ideal option to guarantee our privacy in the operating system. We recommend that you take care when pressing the buttons, since once you press them, the function is activated immediately. For future updates they could introduce a function that forces you to give “Save” or “Activate” the functions that we have previously marked. In the event that you accidentally press something, you can leave it all as it was by default in Actions.

You can download O&O ShutUp10 here.