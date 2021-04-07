New version of The Lesbian Fight Club announced

Although the coronavirus pandemic still has a negative impact on the industry, Hollywood is moving ahead with productions. According to new information from The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind Shiva Baby – 90% are preparing a comedy that could be described as The fight Club for LGBT girls. Those involved in the development of the production already have a clear story and will soon unleash the filming stage. Read on for all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

We all know Fight Club – 80%. Edward Norton plays a depressed young adult who has a small job in the business world. You don’t like your job and it doesn’t give you any satisfaction, trying to fill that void by having the perfect apartment. He suffers from insomnia and does not feel part of the world around him; he is so desperate to identify himself that he attends different end-of-life therapy groups to have someone to talk to. The character meets Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a nice soap salesman. Tyler doesn’t care much about material things, and believes that pain, misfortune, and chaos are the best ways to learn. To get the impulses out of their interior they create “El Club de la Pelea”, achieving wide popularity in underground environments.

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, director and lead star of Shiva baby, they are already shaping Bottoms, a film that “follows two unpopular queer girls who start a fight club to have sex before graduating from high school.” Producers include Elizabeth Banks, famous for films like The Hunger Games – 84%, Spider-Man – 89%, What to Expect When You’re Expecting or for directing the latest version of Charlie’s Angels – 31%.

We invite you to read: Disney characters who have become LGBT icons

Seligman stood out among critics for his work with Shiva baby, a film in which a college student meets a sugar daddy at a Jewish funeral with her parents. Most of the criticism of the film was really positive, calling it “a wonderfully managed cultural comedy that thrives on a sense of urgency and unbridled disorder.” Seligman will return with a new comedy that is sure to earn the respect of audiences in the future.

Although the plot details offered by The Hollywood Reporter make us immediately think of The fight Club, it is almost a certainty that Bottoms He will not get carried away by that line and that he will offer us something very different (even if it includes violent fights as in the David Fincher film). The movie of Siegman It is one of those independent productions of small dimensions but great aspirations, something that is quite scarce in Hollywood, or that at least does not achieve the recognition it deserves.

At the moment a release date has been revealed for Bottoms.

You may also be interested in: Pedro Pascal is looking for more LGBT representation in The Mandalorian