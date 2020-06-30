The Taycan is available in Spain in its 4S, Turbo and Turbo S configurations

Stuttgart’s first electric has up to 464 kilometers of autonomy in WLTP cycle

20% cheaper rear-wheel drive debut in China; it is not known if it will reach the rest of the world

The Porsche Taycan 2020 is the first electric car from the house of Stuttgart. Introduced as a concept at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show and as a production model just before 2019, it opens a new chapter in the brand’s history.

He Porsche Taycan It has the complicated mission of maintaining the essence of the brand and combining it with an unprecedented technology until now in Stuttgart. It is the culmination of the Mission E Concept, its name means en energetic young horse ’and refers to the black horse that appears on the signature shield.

Porsche had already registered more than 30,000 firm reservations worldwide before unveiling the finished car. The waiting list to get one exceeds one year. The brand’s plans are to manufacture 10,000 units in the remainder of 2019 and 40,000 in 2020. The first deliveries were to take place in January 2020, but problems in the production of the vehicle have led Porsche to delay the debut by eight to ten weeks. .

As part of its development program, the Taycan completed 3,425 kilometers in 24 hours of filming at the Nardò Technical Center, in Italy. Its dynamic potential on ice and snow has been tested a few kilometers from the Arctic Circle. In South Africa, performance, long duration and stability tests have been carried out on criteria such as autonomy in different weather conditions. Endurance and recharge tests have been conducted in Dubai in extreme weather. The temperature range in which these tests have been carried out has ranged from -35ºC to 50ºC, with tests in 30 countries around the world and altitudes between 85 meters below sea level and 3,000 meters above sea level. On the other hand, his time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife is 7’42 “34.

He Porsche Taycan 2020 It is a vehicle that also stands out for its safety. This is demonstrated by the five stars obtained in the EuroNCAP crash tests. The analyzed version, which has been the 4S Performance, has obtained scores of 85% in adult occupant protection, 83% in child protection and 70% in terms of pedestrian safety. The overall result achieved is 73%

PORSCHE TAYCAN 2020: OUTDOOR

He Porsche Taycan 2020 It measures 4,963 millimeters in length, 1,966 millimeters in width and 1,378 millimeters in height. Their battle is 2.9 meters. It weighs 2,295 kilos. Its aerodynamic coefficient is 0.22. The Stuttgart house claims to have achieved an even lower center of gravity than in the Porsche 911. The secret would be in the location of the batteries, located in the center of the vehicle.

Its designers explain that the absence of a combustion engine It has allowed them to lower the height and accentuate the inclination of the hood, which in turn helps to reinforce the characteristic silhouette of the front optics. In fact, the front is so low that it receives a new active shock absorber system that lowers the body by 22 millimeters. This one presents wide and flat lines, with very marked profiles. The roof falls progressively towards the rear, culminating in a slim, futuristic headlamp integrating the glass-effect Porsche emblem.

He trunk rear has a capacity of 366 liters, but also has a front that adds another 81 liters to raise the sum to 447. It is a four-door.

PORSCHE TAYCAN 2020: INTERIOR

He Porsche Taycan 2020 inside it has advanced technology and great habitability by dispensing with the central transmission tunnel, to the point that the brand speaks of a sedan of the C segment with an interior the size of one of the D segment. It is built on an electric platform of low height to give a touch of sportsmanship to the model.

He dashboard It is a 16.8-inch screen that is handled gesturally just by directing the gaze. The driver can switch between different functions and communication modes thanks to a camera that tracks the movement of his eyes.

The central screen has 3D technology and can be controlled with gestures, without the need for physical contact. Expected to include level autonomous driving features SAE 4. Up to four display modes can be chosen: the classic evokes the brand’s round clocks, the map replaces the power meter with the browser, the full map skips the round clocks to make room for a full-screen map, and the purist displays only essential information related to speed, traffic signs or navigation.

There are also small touch surfaces at the ends of the screen for light management and chassis functions. The instrument cluster takes up more space than the steering wheel itself, a detail reminiscent of the iconic original 911. The screen intended for infotainmentFor its part, it will have a size of 10.1 inches, while the passenger may have another option. In addition, there is another 8.4-inch screen from which to operate the air conditioning system.

From the touch screen of the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, subscribers will be able to enjoy Apple Music – in what is the first full integration of Apple’s streaming music service in a vehicle – and the global Beats 1 live radio service. For this, the customer will have three years free internet in the car.

According to Automotive News, Porsche They are working on the possibility of using the screens –especially the optional one for the passenger– to watch streaming video, but they want to make it safe for the driver. Will Netflix offer? HBO? At the moment this data is unknown.

Another of the details to highlight Porsche Taycan It is the presence of a small direction selector instead of the classic shift selector. This gives a cleaner, cleaner look and creates a storage space. For their part, the vents have a modern look and are intuitively operated. Traditional mechanically operated louvers are a thing of the past. Airflows are now controlled digitally and fully automatically with a system dubbed Virtual Airflow Control. By clicking on the climate control menu, it is possible to switch between ‘Centered’ for rapid and directional cooling and ‘Diffuse’ for draft-free climate control. With optional four-zone climate control Advanced Climate ControlAn additional 5.9-inch touch control panel with haptic feedback allows the system to be operated from the rear seats.

As for the pure and hard design, different customizations stand out, ranging from sustainable to modern. Classic leather, leather can be incorporated OLEA Club sustainably tanned, a completely leather-free interior with state-of-the-art textures to cover surfaces. In this case, the ‘Race-Tex’ material is used, a high-quality microfiber partially made from recycled polyester fibers. For its part, the floor covering uses recycled ‘Econyl’ fiber, which is made, among other components, from recycled fishing nets.

The interior colors Beige Black-Lime, Blackberry, Beige Atacama and Meranti Brown are exclusively available in Taycan. We also have an optional interior design pack that offers a selection of special contrasting color combinations in matte black, dark silver or neodymium, an elegant champagne shade. The finish of the doors and the center console, meanwhile, can be made of wood, matt carbon, embossed aluminum or fabric. And, as with all Porsches, the traditional ignition key is located on the left.

PORSCHE TAYCAN 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Porsche Taycan You are online and regularly receive software updates, a philosophy that Tesla has already popularized in its models. The Stuttgart house opens the door for this to mean an increase in benefits as they improve their technology.

The car has a central control that connects all the chassis systems. The Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyzes the functions involved in driving dynamics in real time.

He Taycan 4S it offers as standard 19-inch Taycan S Aero rims, some specific aesthetic details such as side skirts or a black painted air diffuser and adaptive LED PDLS Plus optics. The wheels of the Turbo and Turbo S versions are respectively 19 and 20 inches.

The adaptive air suspension has three chambers, which includes the PASM –Porsche Active Suspension Management– electronic shock control, the PDCC Sport –Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport– roll stabilization electromechanical system, which in turn includes the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.

PORSCHE TAYCAN 2020: MECHANICAL

The 2020 Porsche Taycan has a 100% electric power unit consisting of two engines, one on each axle.

In June 2020, an access version debuts rear wheel drive in China. It is not yet clear that it will spread to the rest of the world. Known simply as Taycan, it can have 408 horses with a 79.2 kilowatt hour battery or 476 horses with a 93.4 kilowatt hour battery, with autonomies of 414 and 490 kilometers respectively in NEDC cycle. Both reach 230 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 5.4 seconds.

Available in Europe are the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S, all of them all-wheel drive.

The version 4S it is subdivided in turn into Performance and Performance Plus. The Performance has 435 horsepower, expandable to 530 with the Overboost, with a maximum of 640 Newton meter, with a battery of 79.2 kilowatt hours that gives it a range of 407 kilometers. The Performance Plus has 482 horses, 522 with Overboost. Its battery is 93.5 kilowatt hours and translates to 464 kilometers between charges. They reach 250 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.0 seconds.

The version Turbo it rises to 625 horsepower, although with the Overboost function it has 680 horsepower available on time, with a maximum torque of 850 Newton meters. It equips a 93.4 kilowatt hour battery that gives it a combined autonomy of 450 kilometers in WLTP cycle. It reaches 260 kilometers / hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds.

The version Turbo s It is the most performance. It shares the 625 horsepower of the Turbo, but squeezes the Overboost function to reach up to 761 horsepower, with a maximum torque of 1,050 Newton meter. The battery is also 93.4 kilowatt hours, but its autonomy is slightly reduced to 412 kilometers WLTP. It reaches 260 kilometers / hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 2.6 seconds.

The transmission has two speeds. The former offers better acceleration from static. The second has a longer ratio to promote efficiency and autonomy, also at high speeds.

The available driving modes are Range, Normal, Sport and Sport Plus. A fifth Individual mode is included to enable custom settings. In addition, and according to the brand, its tests have revealed that 90% of daily braking is done only with electric motors, without the need to act on the hydraulic braking system.

The Taycan has an electrical system of 800 volts, instead of the usual 400. In ideal conditions and with the maximum load power of 270 kilowatts, five minutes of recharging equals 100 kilometers of autonomy. The battery recharges from 5% to 80% in 22 minutes and 30 seconds, always in ideal conditions.

With respect to braking systemThe Taycan 4S features cast steel discs with six-piston calipers in front and four at the rear. The Turbo offers ventilated cast steel discs coated with a tungsten carbide surface layer, a material that allows the life of the discs to be extended. In front these have 415 millimeters, while behind they stay at 365. The front calipers, with ten pistons, are made of Akebono, while the rear ones are made by Brembo. Finally there is the Turbo S, with four 420-millimeter carbon-ceramic discs at the front and 410 at the rear. All calipers are Brembo, with ten pistons at the front and four at the rear.

PORSCHE TAYCAN 2020: PRICES

The Porsche Taycan 2020 is available in Spain from 108,337, 155,648 and 189,529 euros for the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions respectively.

A new rear-wheel drive access version is introduced in China in June 2020, which is 20% cheaper than the 4S. In case of arriving in Spain and maintaining the same price relationship, that would place it at 86,669 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

DATE UPGRADE 06/30/2020 A rear-wheel drive access version debuts in China. 12/04/2019 EuroNCAP results for the Porsche Taycan are published. 11/20/2019 The first deliveries of the Porsche Taycan are delayed. 10/14/2019 Presentation of the Porsche Taycan 4S. 09/04/2019 Presentation of the Porsche Taycan 08/23/2019 More details of the interior of the Taycan. 08/21/2019 First image of the interior of the Taycan. 08/12/2019 Porsche confirms the day of the presentation of the Taycan: it will be on September 4. 03/29/2019 Images of the prototype of the Porsche Taycan with camouflage.

