new version of 204 hp

The Cupra sports compact is already marketed with two plug-in hybrid versions. The well-known 245 hp is now joined by the new 204 hp.

April 9, 2021 (11:00 CET)

New Cupra León e-Hybrid 204 CV.

The range Cupra continues to grow unstoppable and, in the case of the compact model, the Lion, already has four mechanical versions and two different bodies (5 doors and Sportstourer station wagon). The latest to join the Cupra León range follows in the wake of the 245 hp e-Hybrid that we already knew: a new plug-in hybrid, with the Zero emissions label, also available on both bodies and with a power level of 204 hp.

The new Cupra León e-Hybrid from access to the range uses a 85 kW (115 hp) electric motor which, coupled with a 1.4-liter gasoline TSI, jointly develops 204 hp and 350 Nm of torque. It is in turn associated with a six-speed DSG transmission already one 13 kWh lithium ion battery that guarantees a autonomy in electric of up to 63 kilometers. With the domestic Mode 2 charging cable, included as standard, the battery is charged in 5 hours (at 2.3 kW of power); With a Wallbox charger (3.6 kW), the full recharge takes just over 3 and a half hours.

Cupra Leon e-Hybrid.

This new Cupra León e-Hybrid is marketed in Spain from 40,900 euros, not counting aid, 1,480 euros less than the version of 245 CV. The Spanish brand promises sportsmanship, efficiency and a high standard equipment and connectivity, highlighting the Digital Cockpit, with exclusive functions of the PHEV system, 10-inch screen, 18-inch alloy wheels, the Dynamic Chassis Control to adjust the firmness of the shock absorbers, tri-zone climate control adjustable from the smartphone, adaptive cruise control and predictive and a long etcetera.

In the video that opens the news you have the most important details of the new Cupra Leon e-Hybrid, which already has two power levels in Spain.

Cupra Leon e-Hybrid.

Cupra León: updated prices of the range

– Cupra e-Hybrid 204 CV 5 doors: 40,900 euros.

– Cupra e-Hybrid 245 CV 5 doors: 42,380 euros.

– Cupra 2.0 TSI 300 CV DSG-7 5 doors: 43,680 euros.

– Cupra e-Hybrid 204 CV Sportstourer: 41,500 euros.

– Cupra e-Hybrid 245 CV Sportstourer: 42,980 euros.

– Cupra 2.0 TSI 310 CV DSG-7 4Drive Sportstourer: 47,310 euros.

New Cupra León e-Hybrid 204 CV.

