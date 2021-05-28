new version for the SUV

Jaguar gives new impetus to its E-Pace with a new version that puts the focus on the image. This is the new R-Dynamic Black package for the premium compact SUV.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 27, 2021 (1:50 PM CET)

Jaguar E Pace, now with R Dynamic Black package for the compact SUV

The compact SUV of Jaguar, the E-Pace, receives a new commercial impulse with the arrival of R-Dynamic Black, a package that increases its attractive design and is committed to exclusivity, with numerous details that differentiate it from the rest of the range.

With a clear commitment to differentiation, Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black will be based on the Dynamic S package and, in addition, they will add a good number of elements finished in Gloss Black. Thus, the mirrors, the contours of the windows and the bumpers, the grill or the brand logo will be finished in glossy black. A set that is rounded off by the 19-inch wheels with red brake calipers, the tinted windows and the glass roof.

In the inside of this new Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black, the most interesting news are focused on its infotainment center, with an 11.4-inch touch screen and improved connectivity for Android and Apple. The new Pivi Pro system is also included, which ensures access to 90 percent of the functions with just two touches on the screen.

This new equipment package will be available with the 2.0 D165 and D200 diesel blocks (163 and 204 hp) and gasoline 2.0 P200 and P250 (200 and 249 CV), all of them with ECO label from the DGT thanks to its mild-hybrid technology. In addition, any chosen motor is combined with a nine-speed automatic gearbox Y all-wheel drive with an intelligent system to disconnect it when driving at constant speeds.

Jaguar E-Pace, other changes in the compact SUV

In addition to the novelties introduced with the new R-Dynamic Black package, there are another number of interesting changes to comment for the compact SUV. A) Yes, the Jaguar E-Pace will have all the advantages of the new Pivi Pro system for infotainment management, with a 12.3-inch screen in the instrument panel, improved graphics and improvements in mobile phone connectivity. An optional HUD can even be added for further customization of the environment.

To the above it is added that all R-Dynamic models feature Configurable Dynamics, a customizable system to modify the response of the accelerator, gearbox, steering or suspension (if the latter has the Adaptive Dynamics system). In addition, automatic high beams are added to all standard Jaguar E-Pace S (previously only available for SE and HSE).

Finally, it is worth highlighting the advanced cabin filter system of Jaguar that already we have spoken to you on other occasions, memory functions in seats and windows as standard for all S models or the possibility of including the Meridian sound system (standard from the SE version).

As for his range and starting prices, the Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black is configured as follows:

Diesel:

Jaguar E-Pace 2.0 163 CV: from 40,750 euros. Jaguar E-Pace MHEV 2.0 163 CV: from 48,150 euros. Jaguar E-Pace MHEV 2.0 204 CV: from 52,000 euros.

Gasoline:

Jaguar E-Pace MHEV 1.5 160 CV: from 42,250 euros. Jaguar E-Pace MHEV 2.0 200 CV: from 50,250 euros. Jaguar E-Pace MHEV 2.0 249 CV: from 54,800 euros. Jaguar E-Pace MHEV 2.0 300 CV: from 73,750 euros.

Plug-in hybrid:

Jaguar E-Pace PHEV 1.5 309 CV: from 58,000 euros.

