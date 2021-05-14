new version for the compact

The Opel Astra expands its range with the new Design & Tech version, safer, more elegant and equipped. The new compact is already on sale from 23,300 euros.

Opel Astra 2021: new version and more customization for the compact

The Opel Astra keeps adding interesting versions to its range, while commercially exhausting a generation that will see how it is completely renewed probably already during the first quarter of 2022. In this article you will find all the information about the new compact.

Meanwhile, as we have said, the model adds more attractive during these months by adding the new version Opel Astra Design & Tech. According to the brand, this new finish is already available from 23,300 euros and includes more equipment to make the compact safer and more elegant.

The new version includes 16-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels in Technical Gray, being able to add a more sporty design with 17-inch wheels also in black. The “Design & Tech” logo identifies you on the outside and, on the inside, come the multi-adjustable seats with premium mixed upholstery in black fabric / morrocana, decorative trim in piano black and iambient lighting on the front doors.

Opel Astra 2021: this is its interior.

The new Opel Astra Design & Tech also features numerous technological elements, such as LED headlights as standard, with high beam assistant and tunnel detection, along with a rain sensor and auto-dimming rear view mirror. Driving assistance systems supported by the frontal camera, as the forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and assistant lane keeping, prevent the risk of collisions.

But, in addition, it is now possible to customize the five-door Opel Astra with new support and technology packages specifically adapted for this Design & Tech version. This is the case of the new “Parking Tech Pack”That, for only 200 €, includes advanced parking assist, blind spot alert along with the rear-view camera and electrically folding mirrors. It also adds a “hands-free” starting system and the possibility of charging the mobile battery through the inductive charger, as an extra for 150 euros.

As standard, this model already includes a 7 ”touch multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. However, with the new package “Multimedia Navi”, what’s wrong with it a price of 650 €, the technology can also be taken to another level, adding integrated navigation in high definition. With U connectionSB, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity is assured. In addition, thinking of the user, the voice control Through the Smartphone and allows the projection of this on the screen (either Apple Carplay or Android Auto).