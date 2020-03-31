Animal Crossing: New Horizons is delighting all players, and it’s no wonder. Since it came out on March 20, there are many players who are spending hours and hours on their islands to leave them to their liking. We knew that the success of this game was more than assured, that’s why Nintendo released a special edition Nintendo Switch to commemorate its release. However, it was not known that it would be so successful, and it is that in Japan it has far exceeded sales in the first week of life to its previous installment, Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS, selling 90% of their initial stock.

Complete Guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The confetti cannon has another use

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of great surprises, and little by little the players are discovering new things. On this occasion, two players have posted a new function of the confetti cannon, and it is that they not only serve to celebrate, but they have discovered that with it you can chase away wasp swarms. Below we show you the videos that have been posted on the social network.

And it is! it works !! you can blast away wasps with a party popper https://t.co/cqLLWjKWYS pic.twitter.com/lKb7DDo7NF

– Nicole Carpenter (@sweetpotatoes) March 30, 2020

See also

Now the question arises, can we stun a tarantula with the confetti cannon and thus be able to capture it more easily? We will have to try it, right?

Source

Related