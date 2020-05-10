Bad Bunny surprised his fans this Sunday in the middle of Mother’s Day with the release of his third studio album, “Las que no va a gone”, which includes several collaborations, including one with Don Omar.

After breaking records of visits with his first live broadcast of the year, via Instagram, the urban exponent released the news this Sunday.

In the new production, which follows the multi-celebrated “YHLQMDLG”, he reaffirms that he lives by his own rules and manifests the power of his creativity within the vulnerable times we are experiencing during the current pandemic.

After having transcended internationally with the release of his second solo album, “YHLQMDLG”, the artist decided to have a virtual party with his fans through his Instagram account, where he played his favorite songs from the latest album. Similarly, Bad Bunny presented other of his unpublished songs that failed to enter his latest releases, and which were never expected to be heard.

As a consequence of the great success of this interaction and the high demand from its fans, Bad Bunny decided to finish these previously unreleased songs, in less than a week during their quarantine from his home in Puerto Rico, and put them all together on the same album.

From there was born “Las Que No Iban A Salir”, an album of 10 songs that contain danceable, innovative, catchy sounds full of the incredible urban rhythms that only Bad Bunny has managed to determine.

The album also features great collaborations with high-caliber artists like Don Omar, Jhay Cortez, Nicky Jam, Yandel, and Zion and Lennox. This release definitely promises to become another collectible production and highly acclaimed by its fans.

Beyond this, Bad Bunny continues to make history with his album “YHLQMDLG”. For 9 consecutive weeks, the album has remained # 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. Also, for the first time in the history of music, an album completely in Spanish remains for 9 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 list.

Currently, “YHLQMDLG” is one of the 10 best-selling albums of 2020 in the US. It has surpassed more than 1.5 billion views on Spotify. Additionally, Bad Bunny also features three of his songs in the Top 5 of Billboard’s prominent Hot Latin Songs chart.

.