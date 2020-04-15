Since coming to Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 2 It has created a large community that continues to fight day by day to determine that they are the most powerful in all of Chromópolis. Although it is almost a year since the last Splatfest took place, that is, the last update that added new content, the game team has not stopped working on it, since It has been announced that a new update will be released on April 22. We tell you the details that we know so far in the following lines!

Big updates from Splatoon 2Unfortunately, they are a thing of the past, as it was confirmed that the game would not add new content. However, periodically, minor updates are released that aim correct errors, but also make adjustments in the different (and many) weapons with which the Inkling and the Octarians shoot the ink with which they mark their territory. In this way, the new version 5.2.0 will be available from 3:00 in the morning on April 22, 2020 And, like all the previous ones, it will be obligatory in case we want to continue playing online (basically, obligatory if we want to continue enjoying what is the thick fat that this game offers us).

As we see, Splatoon 2 continues to be refined, so that players have access to the best version available, something that is to be commended today, since some titles available in the market do not continue to make these adjustments after so long since its release, and we must not forget that the second title of this already more than consolidated saga of the Great N has its time. And you, were you still fighting territorial battles in Chromópolis or are you one of those who have not played again since the Splatocalypse?

