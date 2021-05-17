New update for ‘Tomb Raider’ sequel

Four months after it was confirmed that Misha Greenser, the scriptwriter and director of the MGM sequel to ‘Tomb Raider’, the ‘Lovecraft Country’ showrunner took to Twitter to share an important update regarding the film starring Alicia Vikander. In its publication, the filmmaker confirmed that she has already completed the first draft of the script, while revealing that the title (currently provisional) of the sequel is “Obsidian”.

As Green put it, the project still has a long way to go before it makes its big screen debut, with most pre-productions of high-profile projects taking a year or even longer to go on to shoot. The chosen provisional has connection to the source material, as it has been used frequently in the video game series.

Initially it was going to be Ben Wheatley, director of films like ‘High-Rise’ (2015) or ‘Free Fire’ (2017) who was going to direct the project from a script by his wife and collaborator Amy Jump. MGM and Warner Bros. had It was planned to start production last year with a launch date initially set for March 19, 2021, but the ongoing pandemic brought everything to a standstill and WB ended up abandoning the project.

Also starring Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Dominic West, Nick Frosty, Kristin Scott Thomas, among others, the 2018 film grossed $ 273.3 million at the global box office for a budget of 94 million. It is a new adaptation of the video game series that revolves around the adventures of British archaeologist Lara Croft.

At the moment the details of the plot are kept under wraps, with Graham King again producing the project through his label GK Films alongside Elizabeth Cantillon through The Cantillon Company.