Mario Kart Tour It enables mobile gamers to take careers involving characters from the world of the most famous moonlighting plumber in video game history anywhere, more than easily. Thus, like any title on this type of platform, it is updated frequently to add new content or to correct any other error, and in this way now comes the new version 2.1.1. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details of this upgrade less!

Mario Kart Tour already has its version 2.1.1. on Android and iOS

Mario Kart Tour continues to update its mobile device app to fine-tune the karts and circuits that we find in it. Thus, the new version 2.1.1 both on Android and iOS, so if we want to continue playing, we have no choice but to download it. However, if we are one of those who have little free space on our devices, we do not have to worry much, since this new version “Only” occupies 80 MB (Which can be enough for those players who are more than fair). In addition, regarding the purpose of this new update, it only has to be said that is intended to correct some errors that were already known, so no relevant changes to the gameplay are introduced.

See also

And you, are you one of those who have already stepped on the accelerator to the bottom in Mario Kart Tour or, conversely, for whatever reason, you are one of those others who have not even bothered trying to download the circuits yet , races and karts offered by this game that is available on a large number of mobile devices?

Source

Related