Nintendo Switch It is a console that, since it went on sale a little more than three years ago, has received updates periodically, so that the experience of the players is the best possible (what to look at the problems with the Joy-Con already if that for another day). Thus, version 10.0.0 was recently released, which included several improvements and some other major changes, but since in this world nobody is perfect, now comes version 10.0.2, with some adjustments for the stability of the system and also with some other necessary correction.

Now available the new version 10.0.2 of Nintendo Switch

If you are users of Nintendo Switch, then you will have already seen that you can download the new version 10.0.2, which is necessary if you want to continue enjoying each and every one of the functions that this hybrid console from the Great provides us. So, these are the main changes and improvements that have been included with the last update:

Fixed a bug that caused the console (with update 10.0.0 or 10.0.1) to not configure a new Pro Controller correctly, causing the joysticks to sometimes not work properly General stability and bug fixes several to make the player experience the best possible.

As we see, the highlight of this latest version of the Nintendo Switch is the correction of that error related to the new pro controls, although some other errors that users have not seen at first have also been corrected. And you, did you recently buy one of these controls and have you had problems? Now you will not have them anymore, as long as you update your hybrid console of the Big N until this new version that is already available!

