New Untold show on WWE Network

A new episode of WWE Untold will hit the WWE Network next weekend.

WWE Network News reported today that the episode Untold will premiere on Sunday, May 3. Will focus on the emergence of Triple H and his enmity with Mick Foley.

Here is the brief description of the episode: “At the dawn of the new millennium, a couple of brutal fights against Cactus Jack and a game-changing interview brought Triple H to the top of WWE. He, along with Mick Foley and others, look back at the untold stories behind the rise of The Game. «

A segment celebrating Triple H’s 25th anniversary with WWE topped this Friday’s SmackDown episode. He featured in-person appearances by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Vince McMahon, along with Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, and Road Dogg in the segment.

To commemorate Triple H’s 25th anniversary, WWE Network also uploaded “25 Years of Triple H: The Game-Changing Fights” and “Live to Win: A Conversation With Triple H and Lemmy”, a special where Corey Graves interviewed Triple H and Lemmy before Lemmy passed away in 2015.

Untold’s newest new episode premiered earlier this month and focused on the rivalry and showdown between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle of WrestleMania 21.

