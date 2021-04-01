New UN study shows 72 countries and 598,000 million dollars in debt are at risk until 2025

WASHINGTON, Apr 1 (Reuters) – The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the crippling debt problems already facing 72 low- and middle-income countries, putting about $ 598 billion in debt payments at risk from 2021 to 2025, including $ 87,000. million dollars this year, the United Nations Development Program reported Thursday.

Of these, only 49 countries are eligible for debt relief measures adopted by the Group of 20 major economies, UNDP Administrator Achim Stein told reporters, calling on G-20 members to quickly extend a moratorium on the debt service and the common framework for debt treatment beyond the poorest countries.

He also called for a mechanism that would allow rich countries to share a portion of a potential $ 650 billion expansion of the International Monetary Fund’s emergency reserves with middle-income countries.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)