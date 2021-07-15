New Ultra HD monitors from Hannspree for less than 260 euros

Hannspree expands its HC series with two new 4K models for all those users looking for the best value for money in a monitor. The new ones HC284UFB and HC284UPB have a 28 ”screen, Ultra HD 4K resolution (3480 x 2160) and high-end specs perfect for gaming and graphic content for just € 246.95 and € 256.95, respectively.

These displays feature Hannspree’s active contrast technology, offering 10,000,000; 1 contrast for exceptional color clarity and razor-sharp details. To enhance the viewing experience, the ultra-wide 178 ° viewing angles in both orientations eliminate image distortion from almost all points of view and ensure that sharing the screen with others is enjoyable. In addition, they offer preset picture modes for content such as games and movies, providing the optimal display settings quickly and easily.

If permitted by the user’s graphics card specification, these new screens enable Picture by Picture and Picture in Picture functionalities. Therefore, it is possible to divide the screen in half and view two separate images at the same time, or simply have a smaller window inserted to consume content while other tasks are carried out.

Added to all this is the extensive connectivity of Hannspree’s new 4K models. The combination of DisplayPort and HDMI ensure smooth content playback, thanks to a 60Hz refresh rate and native 4K UHD support. It also incorporates a USB 3.0 connector, providing a wide variety of desktop connection options.

With health in mind, HC284UFB and HC284UPB feature an anti-reflective coating to help reduce reflective light and consequently eye strain. They also include a low blue light mode and flicker-free technology to help reduce the impact that prolonged screen time can have on your eyes.

The two new models join the Hannspree HC series, with elegant and practical designs. With no bezels, they adapt perfectly to a multi-monitor setup, creating a sense of continuity from side to side. The HC284UPB has a Daisy Chain for a daisy chain connection between monitors. Also, its super slim profiles add a touch of elegance to the desk and the wall, if you opt for the VESA mount.

Both monitors are backed by Hannspree’s 3-year warranty.

Technical specifications

HC284UFB – € 246.95

Display: 28 ”LED Resolution: 3480 x 2160 Ultra HD 4K (16: 9) Brightness: 300cd / m2 Contrast ratio (active): 10,000,000: 1 Viewing angles: H / V 178 ° / 178 ° Ultra- Wide Inputs: 2x DP, HDMI 2.0 + Built-in USB 3.0 Hub Built-in Stereo Speakers: 3W x2 Frameless Design and Slim Profile Tilt and Wall Mount (VESA) Anti-Glare Panel: 3H Hardness Low Blue Light Mode + Flicker Free Preset Modes: PC , Movie, Game, Echo PIP: Picture in Picture PBP: Picture by Picture 3-year warranty

HC284UPB – € 256.95

Display: 28 ”LED Resolution: 3480 x 2160 Ultra HD 4K (16: 9) Brightness: 300cd / m2 Contrast ratio (active): 10,000,000: 1 Viewing angles: H / V 178 ° / 178 ° Ultra- Wide Inputs: DP, HDMI 2.0 + Built-in USB 3.0 Hub Built-in Stereo Speakers: 2W x2 Daisy Chain Frameless Design and Slim Profile Tilt and Wall Mount (VESA) Anti-Glare Panel: 3H Hardness Low Blue Light Mode + Flicker Free Preset Modes: PC, Film, Game, Echo PIP: Picture in Picture PBP: Picture by Picture 3-year warranty