ASUNCIÓN – The Paraguayan Police arrested on Monday an alleged person involved in the production of the false documents used when entering the country by former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his brother Roberto, who are still under house arrest in a hotel in Asunción for that reason.

This is Wilson Arellano, the son of an official from the Migration Directorate also involved in the case and arrested in a house in Asunción, the Paraguayan prosecutor’s office reported.

Sources of the Public Ministry explained that Arellano would be one of those in charge of processing the false documents that would have reached Ronaldo and Roberto de Assis Moreira through the Paraguayan businesswoman Dalía López, accused and a fugitive from Justice.

Arellano faces a charge for the use and production of public documents with false content and criminal association, they added from the prosecution.

The prosecution has already charged López, who promoted Ronaldinho’s visit to Asunción to promote a free healthcare program for minors in Paraguay.

López is identified by the prosecution as the alleged head of a network dedicated to “facilitating the preparation and use of false identity documents and passports.”

The businesswoman is under a search and arrest warrant, although last week she requested a habeas corpus through her lawyers, which was later rejected by a criminal guarantees judge.

Former soccer player Ronaldinho Gáucho and his brother Roberto were transferred to an Asunción prison after the preventive detention order signed by a judge at the Palace of Justice.

López received Ronaldinho and his brother at the Asunción International Airport on March 4, when they entered with Paraguayan passports adulterated in his name and that of his brother.

They both spent a month in pretrial detention in a police station that serves as a jail until two weeks ago a judge granted them house arrest after posting bail of $ 1.6 million.

The two brothers comply with this alternative measure in a hotel in the center of Asunción under police custody and with a ban on leaving Paraguay.

The case also splashes officials from the Identification Department, which issues passports and documents, to the Migration Directorate and to the authority of the Asunción International Airport.

