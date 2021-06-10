New tube concept to accelerate hyperloop path construction

The Hyperloop is considered the fifth means of transport. In this system, the vehicles levitate and travel through a network of low-pressure tubes, minimizing air and ground friction, thus providing the ability to reach speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour with minimal energy cost and zero. direct emissions. A consolidated European Hyperloop network could reduce more than 7 million tonnes per year of greenhouse gas emissions, providing a faster and more sustainable solution to connect major cities and logistics centers for distances between 400 and 1500 kilometers. In the opinion of some experts, this transport system is called to be the backbone of the economic, social and sustainable progress of the next decades worldwide.

The Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Zeleros company, in Spain, have presented the “Tubeloop”, a novel method of manufacturing and assembly of tubes, which will promote the scalability of the Hyperloop infrastructure, accelerating the processes of deployment of routes and reducing construction costs.

According to José Ramón Albiol, professor at the Higher Technical School of Building Engineering (ETSIE), at the Polytechnic University of Valencia, the tubes are made of a composite material consisting of three layers: the inner and outer layers are made of a material such as fiber reinforced plastic or a metal fiber laminate, which gives the tube structural strength. The central layer is made of a polymeric or cement-based foam that provides thermal and acoustic insulation properties to the pipe.

The manufacture of the tubes is simple and totally automatic: in the factory, the inner and outer layers are created by obtaining two flat skins. Then, a chemical reaction unites these skins with the inner core, obtaining a structure that can be folded. Finally, the valves, balloons and partially sealed vacuum bags are inserted and the tube is rolled up so that it is ready for transport. “Because the tubes can be rolled up, a truck can transport dozens of tubes at once, radically minimizing transportation costs and carbon footprint,” says Juan Vicén, co-founder and CMO of Zeleros.

Illustration of a sector of a tube of the transport system of the Hyperloop system. Capsules will circulate inside it at a speed as fast as that of a jet plane. (Image: UPV / Zeleros)

Once the trucks arrive at the construction site, the precast composite is unloaded and unwrapped. These are then inflated with balloons until they reach the desired size. The foam core is injected between the fiber skins and begins to cure. Subsequently, the balloon is removed and the infusion phase begins, where the epoxy resin is injected with the vacuum bag and, finally, the coatings are applied to give it the desired finish.

The track assembly phase is simple thanks to the Tubeloop technology, since the tubes are light and can be installed in parallel, which speeds up the construction process and minimizes transport costs. Furthermore, the joints are simplified as thermal expansion is minimized.

Thus, the main benefits of the Tubeloop technology are: corrosion resistance, weight reduction, radically lower thermal expansion, dimensional stability, reduction of the carbon footprint of tube transport, lower risks due to lower tube weights and good thermal and acoustic insulation “Made in Valencia by the UPV and Zeleros, Tubeloop will accelerate the development of Hyperloop and the deployment of routes around the world”, conclude Juan Vicén and José Ramón Albiol.

Together with them, the team that has developed this technology is completed by UPV professors José Luis Bonet, director of the Department of Construction Engineering and Civil Engineering Projects; the professors and researchers of the Institute of Concrete Science and Technology (ICITECH) of the UPV, Miguel Ángel Fernández Prada and Pedro Miguel Sosa; the director of the Higher Technical School of Building Engineering, Fernando José Cos-Gayón; the other two co-founders of Zeleros, Daniel Orient and David Pistoni; and Jaime Lozano, former student of the ETSIE of the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

Zeleros is a Spanish company based in Valencia that leads the development of Hyperloop in Europe. Its unique technologies integrated into the vehicle allow the implementation of Hyperloop routes, dramatically reducing the cost per kilometer of infrastructure and operating at safer pressure levels. The company is also working on the development of advanced mobility solutions for the automation of ports and airports, taking advantage of its technologies and knowledge applied to these sectors.

It was co-founded in 2016 by David Pistoni (CEO), Daniel Orient (CTO) and Juan Vicén (CMO) –the three, graduated from the UPV- after being doubly awarded in the contest organized by Elon Musk (SpaceX) in Los Angeles (United States). United). Zeleros has partnered with renowned industrial entities and research centers around the world to bring Hyperloop to life in the next decade. Currently, he coordinates more than 150 people in development, some of whom are from organizations such as Altran, Tecnalia, CIEMAT, Renfe, Red Eléctrica or EIT Climate-KIC. (Source: UPV)