new TSI petrol engine for the compact

After launching the TGI gas version, the Seat León continues to expand its range. The compact has already begun to be produced in Martorell with the 190 hp 2.0 TSI engine. Spectacular!

May 4, 2021 (10:15 CET)

Seat León 2021: new TSI petrol engine for the best-selling compact

The Seat Leon will debut on the market very soon one of its more emotional versions, and it will do so both in bodywork of 5 doors as in the familiar Sportstourer. It is a new gasoline variant that has already started its manufacture in Martorell and is expected to reach dealerships throughout Europe very soon.

The new Seat León thus launches the 2.0 petrol engine with 190 hp power, updated and revised now with new improvements, affecting direct injection, turbo or reduced friction. In total, it advertises lower carbon dioxide emissions and better fuel consumption.

New Seat León 2.0 TSI 190 CV.

The new Seat León 2.0 TSI / 190 now promises an expense of between 6.7 and 7.2 l / 100 km, which in the family body will increase to between 6.7 and 7.3 l / 100 km. Emissions in both cases will also fluctuate between 151 and 165 g / km of CO2, already according to the new WLTP homologation cycle.

East renewed engine is now available in other VW Group models, such as the Skoda Octavia 2021. It produces 320 Nm of maximum torque between 1,500 and 4,100 rpm, arrives coupled to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. With this engine, the new Seat León TSI / 190 is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 7.4 seconds, while the familiar Sportstourer will do so in 7.6 seconds.

If you want to know the opinions about any car, like this Seat Leon, you can already ask your questions to real owners. Through a new collaborative platform, they will give you their personal and independent opinion. You can do it now by entering here.

According to the first information, this new version of the compact also comes with 312mm ventilated brake discs on the front axle and with solid discs on the rear axle.

Interior of the new Seat León.

This new gasoline engine adds to the 1.0 TSI of 90 and 110 CV, and the 1.5 TSI of 130 already offered. The compact is also sold with the systems micro-hybrid 1.0 eTSI and 1.5 eTSI, in addition to diesel 2.0 TDI 115 and 150 hp, the 130 hp TGI gas and 204 hp eHybrid.