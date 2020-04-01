The segment of True Wireless headphones (truly wireless) It is gaining more and more followers, and proof of this is that we are constantly receiving proposals from different manufacturers. In fact, just in the last few months, we have met the Motorola VerveBuds 110, the Realme Buds Air, the QuietPoint by Audio-Technica and, just yesterday, the AKG N400 from Samsung.

The last to launch such a model has been Sony, which has just officially presented the WF-XB700 with Extra Bass technology. These new True Wireless headphones, in addition, promise a range of up to nine hours that can be doubled with the additional charge provided by its case.

No noise canceling, but fast charging

Unlike the popular Sony WF-1000XM3, the new wireless headphones now proposed by the Japanese manufacturer do not have cancellation. But of course, in return, they are much cheaper. What they do offer is the certification of IPX4 water resistance, which means they can withstand sweat and rain splashes.

In the autonomy section, they have a battery that reaches, according to Sony, the nine hours duration on a single charge. Plus, they come with a case that gives them an additional full charge for a total of 18 hours of battery life. That case is recharged via a USB-C port and offers 60 minutes of music playback with just 10 minutes of fast charge.

With 10 minutes of fast charge, 60 minutes of playback are obtained, and with a full charge, 9 hours of autonomy are reached

If we talk about connectivity, the Sony WF-XB700 use Bluetooth 5.0 and establish an individual connection to the phone for each handset. They are compatible with AAC and SBC codecs, integrate Extra Bass technology to deliver powerful bass and have an ergonomic Tri-hold design to make contact at three different points in the ear and thus favor a more secure and comfortable fit.

They also come with a built-in microphone for easy, hands-free calling and are compatible with leading smart assistants (Google Assistant and Siri), so that at the touch of a button, you connect to the phone’s voice assistant for instructions, play music, or communicate with contacts.

Regarding its availability, the Sony WF-XB700 will go on sale in some countries such as the United Kingdom throughout this April. At the moment, we do not know if they will reach other markets, what we do know is that they will have a launch price of $ 129.90 (equivalent to about 119 euros at the current change) and will be marketed in two colors: black or blue.

More information | Sony

