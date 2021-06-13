New trend, Kylie Jenner surprises with recent manicure | INSTAGRAM

The successful businesswoman, model and influencer Kylie Jenner, like the famous singer Rosalia, is known for always wearing impossible manicures, the most risky, and of course, super liked by the audience, it is not a secret that the celebrity She changes her nails at least every three weeks and often shows the work of her manicurists on her own Instagram profile.

While the little member of the Kardashian Jenner clan He takes out a new pants, a swimsuit, some sneakers or any kind of accessory for his outfits, in the end, each and every one of them becomes objects of desire among his hundreds of millions of followers on the social network.

And with the acrylic nail art designs you sport, more of the same happens when you add a photo of your manicure to your wall of Instagram, with a new color or design, it becomes a trend almost immediately on the net and, of course, later in all beauty salons.

Nor are we going to deny that the truth is that the young and beautiful Stormi’s mother Manicure changes more than we do on basically any subject, so if you consider yourself a faithful follower of fashion trends in acrylic nails, we invite you to continue reading this note.

So, if you consider yourself a fan of nail art designs in general, or those of the businesswoman in particular, and you want to experiment with her nails, take a look at the latest publication shared by the millionaire, showing his impressive work in the nail studio, the same with which he has captured the attention of the audience on the net.

How could it be otherwise, the businesswoman has shown us her new manicure and it is as risky as we expected, the design itself is simple, but it looks fresh, innovative, casual and elegant at the same time, it does not take long for them to social networks are filled with images inspired by her manicure.

It is an orange design, with drop appliques, simulating the aforementioned freshly washed fruit, undoubtedly a very cute and creative design, so much so that even Rosalía herself has commented on the publication of the American, proving to be totally agree with Kylie’s manicure choice.

With a French tip and as long as possible, as expected, the socialite showed off her beautiful hands, managing to gather in a few hours more than 4 and a half million “likes”, and a huge amount of comments from her followers who affirm that They are the dream nails, and the best they have seen, although, it is worth mentioning that this is written in each publication.

In addition, we know what their advertising strategies are like, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister takes every opportunity to promote her products, just as she did, by placing her hands near her face, in order to show one of her new “lip gloss” , with which your lips look as hydrated as possible, and of course, they have a super healthy and flirty appearance at the same time.

And, come on, we know that, if there are famous lips around the globe, these are undoubtedly those of Kylie Jenner, who a couple of years ago underwent cosmetic treatments to thicken them and have a more attractive look , something that without a doubt it achieved and for that reason, it is positioned where it is today.