New trend: Companies turn to TikTok to offer jobs

In this digital age everything changes dramatically, today things are done in one way and tomorrow there are new things on the doorstep.

While job-posting sites like LinkedIn, OCC, and others are still very important, new generations are using the tools they master to make themselves known and show their skills, as on TikTok.

Generation Z (characterized by being the first generation considered digital natives), is using one of their favorite applications to find employment and to show yourself to companies with a good dose of originality.

The times when everything was formality to look for a job are gone, today companies are also realizing this trend and are already promoting the positions that have vacancies knowing that it is an efficient resource to do so.

Among the companies that can be counted are Chipotle, Boston Scientific, Sweetgree, Shopify and the NBA, already participating in ‘TikTok Resume’, a pilot program with which users can search and apply for job offers with short videos.

Tressie Lieberman, vice president of digital marketing at Chipotle, says they have found that Gen Z is looking for their next job on TikTok.

The chain, like other restaurants recovering from the pandemic, has around 20,000 stalls and you know you can turn to “TikTok Resume” to get them.

The TikTok program that is about to be launched will feature 200 job listings where you can find opportunities ranging from customer service, social media management, or engineering positions.

Companies are finding a different profile in job seekers through TikTok. “It allows people to show more who they are, which I think TikTok does an amazing job of, because you can actually be the real you,” said Nick Tran, global marketing director for TikTok.

Contra, a platform that allows freelancers to showcase projects, set prices and negotiate with clients without commissions, ensures that TikTok has proven to be indispensable, since More than 40% of your users have come to your site from TikTok.

Colivas began posting videos showing unique job opportunities for independent and remote employees. A 40-second video promoting a remote power customer support specialist job at Tesla garnered nearly a million views. Another video promoting a remote lyrics associate position on the Genius song lyrics site garnered 1.1 million views.

The new generations feel comfortable where there is simple, easy and digestible content and they like to express themselves in that way, it is an upward trend and companies are understanding its importance.

With information from Forbes

You may also like:

The 21 states that will end the extra unemployment insurance benefits of the American Rescue Plan

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden reveal how much they earn and how much they pay in taxes

Those who work more than 55 hours a week are at higher risk of dying, say WHO and ILO