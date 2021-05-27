New treatment against Covid-19: FDA approves Sotrovimab

Amid the advance of vaccination, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a new treatment against Covid-19.

The authorization was for the emergency use of Sotrovimab, a drug that can be administered from 12 years for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19.

Treatment against Covid-19: Sotrovimab

The new treatment against Covid-19 is based on monoclonal antibodies, What are they protein made in the laboratory.

These proteins mimic the ability of immune system to fight harmful antigens such as viruses.

By the way, taking vitamins does not protect you against Covid-19.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody directed specifically against the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2.

It is designed to block the adhesion and entry of the virus in human cells, and function as a treatment against Covid-19.

Another open front against Covid-19: vaccines.

Who can use it?

In a press release, the FDA reported that this monoclonal therapy can be used in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

However, the characteristic is that they must have a weight of at least 40 kilograms and high risk of progression to Severe Covid-19, including hospitalization or death.

This includes, for example, individuals 65 and older, and people who have certain medical conditions.

“It helps to keep high-risk patients with Covid-19 outside the hospital, “said the doctor Patrizia cavazzoni, director of Center for Drug Evaluation and Research from the FDA.

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-additional-monoclonal-antibody-treatment-covid-19

Who cannot be treated with Sotrovimab?

Sotrovimab continues to be investigated, it is because of this has not received authorization of use in patients who are already hospitalized by severe Covid-19.

Neither for hospitalized people who require oxygen treatment or mechanical respiration due to this disease.

The reason it is not of benefit to already hospitalized patients is because monoclonal antibodies can be associated with worse clinical outcomes.

Prevention against deadly Covid-19

In another FDA document, it is detailed that the approval of the new treatment against Covid-19 was carried out after the provisional analysis of the data from phase 1/2/3 of the clinical trial.

“It is reasonable to believe that Sotrovimab may be effective for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 with positive results in direct viral tests for SARS-CoV-2, and that they have a high risk of progression to severe Covid-19, including hospitalization or death ”.

Restricted use

This antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline is a licensed drug for emergency use.

This means that its use will be allowed as long as the circumstances justify it and while the end of the pandemic is not determined.

The FDA indicated that the criteria for authorizing their emergency use is justified in that the known and potential benefits they outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug.

Possible side effects of Sotrovimab include anaphylaxis and reactions like acne Y diarrhea.

(With information from the FDA)