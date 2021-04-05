new trailer with great references to Avengers: Endgame

As the new release date of Black widow —After several delays and the decision that it can also be viewed on Disney Plus— the marketing machinery of Marvel is put into operation. That means, of course, new trailer and new tracks of what we will see in the movie.

The new trailer reveals more than we can expect from the movie. Extremely impressive action sequences, a long look into the past of Natasha romanoff, the introduction of who will take the post of Black widow within the Avengers – that is, Yelena Belova. But above all, much more screen time of the mysterious main villain: Taskmaster, who is also one of the most attractive characters in the house of ideas.

Along with that, we also have great references to the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially many of the most important events of Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. We must not forget that Black widow It happens just after the latter and before Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow Trailer

Premiere in theaters next July 9, but also on Disney Plus

Black widow is the first film of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which originally should have been released throughout 2020. Even before series like WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But the lockdown and global pandemic unleashed chaos for every movie and television studio around the world, and significantly affected Disney and Marvel. That is why they decided to delay the premiere of their new productions and in some cases, change the order of departure.

Black Widow will be released on July 9 in cinemas, but the great news is that it can also be seen from that day on Disney Plus, paying an extra, as happened with Mulan. Although months later it could be seen as part of the subscription, which will also happen with this film.

That’s apparently the only way Marvel studios It will capitalize on production and get it to reach as many people as possible taking into account the low attendance at movie theaters in many parts of the world.

