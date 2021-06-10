new trailer with gameplay and release date

Before continuing, you should know that this is not a joke. Elden Ring is still alive and FromSoftware took advantage of the Summer Game Fest 2021 to present a new trailer of the long awaited game. The advance, in addition to letting us see the first scenes with gameplay, also reveals its Release Date: Jan 22, 2022. Yes, there is still a long way to go to enjoy it, but at least we know that the project is in an advanced stage of development.

Elden Ring will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. On the latter platform through Steam. At the moment, yes, the Japanese study has not confirmed if it will have graphical improvements in the current generation consoles. In the trailer you can see that Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, it takes up some mechanics that we already saw in Bloodborne or Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, to mention just a few games from the Japanese creative.

Perhaps one of the elements of Elden Ring that attracts the most attention is that George RR Martin, the true mastermind behind Game of Thrones – more specifically the novels – is participating in the development. However, the British author has spoken very little about it. In fact, everyone involved they maintained a strategy of secrecy after the presentation of the title at E3 2019. No one can deny that at times doubts arose about its continuity.

Hope returned in September 2020, when he himself Miyazaki had to go out to calm the waters at the Japan Media Arts Festival: “Basically, I decide the thematic axes of the video game that must be made first, the motifs and the focus of the universe. Now we are developing a game called Elden Ring, which is the biggest and deepest video game we’ve ever made. so far. I feel like we’re challenging ourselves to create a game. “

