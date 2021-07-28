New trailer with a lot of nostalgia

The new trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘shows adventure and nostalgia, but there is still no trace of the original protagonists. The film opens in theaters next December 3. Catch up on: The best movies of 2021.

The Ghostbusters are back. Well, more like his heirs, both in front of and behind the camera: ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘delivers the limelight to a group of tweens in a new nostalgia-laden adventure, and Jason reitman take the witness in the direction of his father Ivan Reitman, director of the original films. In addition, in its new official trailer, the production has taken for a walk some iconic ghosts from the first film (including the Michelin doll, in a mini version and multiplied by tens) who will become the target of the new heroes of history:

The story, which continues the franchise timeline from the second installment (completely ignoring the 2016 female ‘reboot’ directed by Paul feig) follow a family, consisting of a single mother and two teenagers, who returns home to a small town in Oklahoma and discovers something they did not expect to find there, related to the absent father and husband. Is it one of the original Ghostbusters? We imagine that they will want to keep that secret until the end. At the same time, a seismologist has arrived on the scene to investigate some strange earthquakes related to an old ghost trap. At some point, all the mysteries come to light: ghosts roam the town at ease and maybe they need some help to control them …

Paul rudd (‘Ant-Man’) and Carrie Coon (‘The Leftovers’) lead the adult cast of the film, although they are Finn wolfhard (‘Stranger Things’) Y Mckenna grace (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) those who star in the greatest adventures with a certain spirit of ‘The Goonies’. At the moment, the advances of the film are being saved as the confirmed return of the original protagonists. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney weaver Y Annie potts, which do not appear (not directly) in this new trailer.

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ will premiere in theaters next December 3.

