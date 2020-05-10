Naughty dog He kept his promise and has released a new trailer for The Last of Us Part II. On this occasion, the preview focuses on the story that the game will offer, which as we already know will focus on the figure of Ellie. Unlike the previous installment, humans will be the main antagonists, although do not doubt that throughout your adventure you will meet the terrible clickers. You can enjoy it below:

The video game was surrounded by controversy the previous week, as a leak through Ressetera and 4chan revealed important details about its history. Naughty Dog, meanwhile, did not take long to confirm that the information was real. They recommended that players navigate carefully to avoid spoilers that were being shared all over the internet. Despite the above, the study assured that the campaign saves great moments: “No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

‘The Last of Us Part II’ will suffer no further delays

Last Monday, Neil Druckmann, director of the title, announced that have completed development from The Last of Us Part II. Yes, you can forget about another delay. The last time it was postponed was not due to an unforeseen incident in the Naughty Dog team, but due to difficulties in distribution logistics. Companies are encountering all sorts of obstacles due to the coronavirus, and Sony couldn’t dodge the situation, either. Finally the game will land on the PlayStation 4 on June 19.

Druckmann took advantage of the space on the PlayStation blog to talk about the trailer and what happened in recent days: “It’s a surreal feeling, so to speak. This project represents not only years of hard work and passion for everyone here at Naughty Dog but the continuation of a journey that started with Ellie, Joel and each of you seven years ago. There were a few twists, but we are so lucky to have had you with us every step of the way. “

Although we have little more than a month to go to launch, the study indicates that still have important information to reveal: “The pace will only pick up from now on, so stay tuned for more exciting news as we count the weeks, days, and hours until the release of The Last of Us Part II,” Druckmann concluded.

