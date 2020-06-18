Through Cartoon Brew we echo the launch of a new trailer for ‘Unicorn Wars‘, the new film written and directed by Alberto Vzquez, co-director of’ Psychonauts, the forgotten children ‘, winner of the Goya for the best animation film in 2017 and which, like this one, is inspired by a short film what can you see here.

A co-production between Spain, France and Belgium that revolves around the public conflict that confronts bears and unicorns since time immemorial. More specifically, it focuses on two brother bears, Celestin and Bouboule, with diametrically opposed opinions and beliefs about the war.

Produced by UniKo, Schmuby Productions, Autour de Minuit, Panique! and Abano Producins, this independent adult animation film is expected to hit theaters worldwide in 2022.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.