Well Go USA Entertainment has released a new trailer (with English subtitles) for ‘Train to Busan 2: Peninsula‘, the follow-up to the 2016 hit movie Yeon Sang-Ho has again directed from a script co-written with Park Joo-Suk.

The events take place four years after the events narrated in ‘Train to Busan’. The virus that unleashed zombie mayhem has spread across the Korean peninsula, and in what is now a post-apocalyptic desert, a disparate group of survivors roam at night trying to flee the undead.

Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae and Koo Kyo-hwan lead the cast of this continuation that will hit theaters in our country in the first half of 2021 hand in hand from A Contracorriente Films.

