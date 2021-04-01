New trailer for the Suicide Squad teases the DCEU’s dark past

The Suicide Squad is getting closer and closer to its premiere, and James Gunn is absolutely delighted with the prospect. The director shared the first trailer a little less than a week ago and social networks were delighted with the new images in the company of some of DC’s favorite antiheroes or villains. This afternoon, Gunn returns with a completely new trailer that differs a bit from the previous one, now we have a somewhat “darker” vision of the film, as if it was doing a parody of the DC Extended Universe and the vision of Zack Snyder.

We all know the story of James Gunn in the DCEU. In 2018 he was fired from Marvel Studios after revealing the existence of some tweets from the director that mocked controversial issues; the mouse company was forced to take action and Warner Bros. did not miss the opportunity to hire him to direct a film in its series. Shortly after it was confirmed that he would be in charge of The Suicide Squad and social media celebrated the news. For its part, Disney was quick to apologize to James, begging him to come back for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 since the public did not want another director in the main chair.

After the storm James Gunn is about to return with a new movie that fans of the genre are sure to love. The first trailer went around the world and the second is already starting to do so. Here the filmmaker’s publication:

Even though it’s April Fools’ Day, the only joke here is about the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. New trailer for The Suicide Squad released exclusively in theaters last night! Find us in theaters August 6!

As we can see, the advance begins in a quite “dark & ​​gritty” way, that is, the style that has almost always characterized the DCEU, especially for the Zack Snyder films. We hear the characters say: “Supervillains. Sad souls in costumes, wanting you to think that they are all dark and deep. What is it like to live life as a joke punchline, but all it would take would be one blessed act of rebellion to restore your dignity in its entirety? ” With these words, Gunn makes a direct reference to the style of Snyder, who has always sought to give his characters depth.

Right now, James Gunn he is very dedicated to The Suicide Squad And so it will be until we see its premiere in theaters soon. Immediately afterwards we could see him give himself fully to the production Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the last movies of these superheroes that he intends to direct. Of course this sequel was delayed due to the termination of the filmmaker, but very soon we will see more adventures of interstellar travelers. Will James be able to give them the ending they deserve, leaving a deep mark on the minds of the fans?

The Suicide Squad It opens on August 6 in theaters and on the HBO Max platform. The movie represents the next major release in the DC Extended Universe and has everything going for it to be a huge success. The most recent installment in the series was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that many already consider canon. Warner Bros. still has many plans for its superheroes on the big screen but there is still no certainty that they will be the ones belonging to Justice League.

