PlayStation, owned by Japan’s Sony, revealed a new trailer for the video game “The Last of Us Part II”, whose release had to be delayed from May 29 to June 19 due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Set five years after the events of “The Last of Us” (2013), this sequel returns players to a United States devastated by an infectious disease that turns the population into hungry monsters.

The protagonists Ellie and Joel, who have now settled in a community in the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming to find some paz in this post apocalyptic worldHowever, they must return to the old ways after their lives are interrupted by a terrible event.

This will lead them to embark on a bloodthirsty journey of fighting and revengeBut, as she says in the new trailer, Ellie is clear: “I must finish it.”

The first installment of “The Last of Us” featured a soundtrack created by the Argentine Gustavo Santaolalla, and its continuation was already shown at the E3 video game fair in Los Angeles in 2018 the credentials to become a sensation with a very successful and emotional first scene thanks to the kiss between Ellie and another young woman.

But the tranquility was short-lived, since soon after PlayStation fans could see Ellie facing enemies of all kinds in some combat scenes that stood out for their realism and intensity.

