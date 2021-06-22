New trailer for “Suicide Squad” leaks and surprises fans

Filtered new trailer for “Suicide Squad” and surprises fans | INSTAGRAM

He is currently sharing a leak from the new trailer which arrives to give a new look at the film, Suicide Squad, which will soon be released this August 6, arriving to expand the DC Universe.

Of course it will be directed by James Gunn in addition to what is already known a little more about the plot of it since it was revealed that Rick flagg, interpreted by Joel kinnaman, will be the leader and of course Harley quinn and his other companions joined them and embarked on an adventure to eliminate all the trace that exists of the starfish project with which the new enemy and classic of the comics Starro arrives.

Although we had a first official trailer that came out in March, we do not have much information about what would happen despite the fact that it was already known what Starro would be the Super villain intergalactic that would arrive to try to control the minds of our heroes of the planet’s inhabitants.

The leak of this trailer makes it clear that not even large companies are sure when it will launch in its own content or perhaps it is all part of a plan so that we see it like this and it is shared organically that we could not assure.

This splendid team of DC antiheroes seeks to free “Quinn” from the South American prison in which he is incarcerated, but the team’s special mission is suspended, when they verify that Harley escaped by her own means, as expected.

Besides that its director James Gun confirmed that the celestial film swims on Friday, August 6 through HBO Max, in case you like to enjoy it in your own home, as well as being available in the United States movie theater, it will have the R category for which can only be seen by those over 18 years of age.

But what we can assure is that this new Warner Bros film will feature the participation of great actors such as Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Idris Elba (Bloodsport). New entrants for this series are Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, and many more.

It is worth mentioning that, in the aforementioned sequel, it is likely that the scenes are bloodier, and it is aimed at an adult audience, since the director, James Gunn, who has worked on many projects in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) franchise This time he will dedicate all his capacity to reinforce the DC Universe.

Although, we should also mention that the intense DC fandom was a bit busy with the recent Justice League premiere, “Snyder Cut”, but right now they are already eager for new productions, so the unexpected arrival of this trailer It has made millions lose their minds with excitement.