New trailer for ‘Spiral: Saw’, the resurrection of the saga with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson have been tasked with resurrecting the ‘Saw’ saga. Horror movies starring the twisted and sadistic riddles of the serial killer known as Jigsaw have not been hitting theaters since 2017. ‘Spiral: Saw’ will be the ninth installment, and a very special one. Chris Rock is not only in charge of starring in the film, he has also been the one who devised the story with which the macabre puzzles return. Here’s the trailer for the movie:

As we see in the trailer, a policeman (Rock) inherits a case from a retired agent (Jackson) and begins to investigate with the help of a rookie (Max Minghella) a series of disappearances and murders. Soon someone claims responsibility for the crimes, a certain Spiral, who by his modus operandi reminds too much of Jigsaw. But are they really connected? What is this new threat trying to do?

Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the second, third and fourth installments of the saga, returns as captain of ‘Spiral: Saw’. Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger have been in charge of turning Chris Rock’s story into a script. Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer complete the main cast alongside Rock, Jackson and Minghella.

The film will hit Spanish theaters on May 21 by DeA Planeta. Taking a look at the franchise in general, ‘Saw 3’ was the most successful installment with $ 163.8 million in worldwide gross, followed by ‘Saw 2’ with $ 152.9 million. The latest installment ranks third from the queue with $ 104.2 million. In total, the saga has grossed almost a billion dollars.