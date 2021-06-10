New trailer for ‘Space Jam: New Legends’: LeBron James travels to the world of Looney Tunes

‘Space Jam’ was a dream come true for an entire generation: Michael Jordan traveling into space and playing an epic basketball game with the Looney Tunes was an unlikely idea for a movie that worked perfectly. Now, Warner Bros. wants to repeat the triple for the new kids.

We bring you a new trailer of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, this new installment that repeats the same idea but with a current NBA star: LeBron James. Now it will be the Lakers player who lines up with a team of animated stars to beat the bad guys. And this time Don Cheadle will be the villain to beat, an evil being who intends to end James’s family and incidentally erase all cartoons.

Bugs Bunny, the demon of Tazmania, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Tweety and many others will help LeBron James win the most important game of his life. Will also do it Lola Bunny: the rabbit that Zendaya will voice in her original version raised some controversy on social networks for her new image.

Malcolm D. Lee (‘Girls Plan’) is in charge of directing this new ‘Space Jam’, whose script is signed by six people. LeBron James is not new to acting: we have already heard him in ‘Smallfoot’ and seen in ‘And suddenly you’, a comedy in which he surprised by his talent for humor. The cast is completed by Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza.

‘Space Jam: New Legends’ hits Spanish cinemas in a week, on June 16.

Many crossovers

Warner Bros. wants to take advantage of the fever of easter eggs and winks, in which films such as ‘Ready Player One’ have participated: the studio has planted references to many of its franchises in this film. In addition to the Looney Tunes, we will see tributes to ‘The Matrix’, ‘Mad Max’, DC and even ‘Casablanca’.