Disney has released a new preview of ‘Soul’, a Pixar film by directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, which will premiere on November 27, 2020. This preview features the song « Parting Ways » written, produced and performed by Cody ChesnuTT . In addition, this song, like the rest of the film, features the arrangements and compositions of world-renowned jazz pianist Jon Batiste and American anthropologist / educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole.

What makes you … T? The new feature film from Pixar Animation Studios introduces us to Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx in the original version), a high school music teacher who has a chance to play at the best jazz club in town. But a small misstep takes him from the streets of New York to The Great Before, a fantasy place where new souls acquire their personalities, quirks, and concerns before they go to Earth.

Joe is determined to get his life back and joins forces with a precocious soul, 22 (voiced by Tina Fey in the original version), who has never understood the appeal of human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 how wonderful living is, it will lead him to discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, Quest Love, Angela Bassett, Richard Ayoade, John Ratzenberger, Sam Lavagnino, Aiyanna Miorin and Azriel Dalman complete the cast of original voices for this film produced by Dana Murray.

