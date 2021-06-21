New trailer for ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ with Henry Golding mastering the katana

Henry Golding wants to be your new favorite action icon. After busting the box office with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, the actor stars in ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’, spin-off of the ‘GI Joe’ universe focused on the katana expert. Here you have the new trailer for the film, with a lot of stunts and impossible movements:

The film begins with Snake Eyes saving the heir to the Arashikage clan, ninja who have protected Japan since time immemorial. As payment for saving his life, they take in Snake Eyes and teach him to be a deadly warrior like them.. All to help them stand up to the dangerous Cobra organization.

Beware the Cobra

Precisely on the side of the hands we find Úrsula Corberó, who becomes the Baroness. She will make things very difficult for Snake Eyes and his GI Joe allies. The cast is completed by Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Ivo Uwais as Hard Master, and Haruka Abe as Akiko.

Robert Schwentke (‘RED’) is the director of this new opportunity for ‘GI Joe’ on the big screen. ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ will hit theaters in Spain on August 20. Above these lines you can also see the movie poster.