Disney has released a new trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings‘, a Marvel Studios film to release “only in theaters” on September 3, both in the United States and in Spain.

Of course, just 45 days later the film will be available on Disney + (in principle, at no additional cost); by eye, about two weeks before the premiere of ‘Eternals’.

Destin Daniel Cretton (‘The Lives of Grace’, ‘A Question of Justice’) directs this film which he has also written alongside Dave Callaham (‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Mortal Kombat’) and Andrew Lanham (‘The Cabin’, ‘ The Crystal Castle ‘) in which Simu Liu plays its protagonist, who will have to face a past that he thinks he has left behind when he is involved in the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Ronny Chieng and Tony Leung complete the main cast of this film, which in turn represents the return to the MCU of Abomination, the villain faced by ‘The Incredible Hulk. ‘in 2008, without us knowing at the moment if Tim Roth has participated in the film or only his digital alter ego has done it.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.