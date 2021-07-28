With just over a month to go (arriving on September 3), Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings‘, starring Simu Liu as the Asian-American superhero who faces his destiny, his family heritage and some bad boys.

The film will star Canadian Chinese actor Simu Liu (‘Blood and Water’) as the title character, Awkwafina (‘The Farewell’) as Katy (Shang-Chi’s best friend) and Tony Leung, who will play the role of the Mandarn. Destin Daniel Cretton (‘The Crystal Castle’, ‘Just Mercy’) is the director and Dave Callaham (‘Wonder Woman 1984’) is the screenwriter of this film which has mostly Asian and Asian American actors. His intention is to replicate the success of ‘Black Panther’ in 2018.

Also known as the Master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi was featured on the pages of Special Marvel Edition # 15 in 1973. It was created by writer Steve Englehart and cartoonist Jim Starlin. Shang Chi exhibits extraordinary skills in martial arts and is a master of Wushu (the current Mandarin Chinese name for various Chinese fighting arts) with both bare hands and weapons, including nunchucks and double-edged sword. Later, by joining The Avengers, he gains the power to create countless duplicates of himself.

The cast is completed by Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Ronny Chiengy, Florian Muntean, among others.

