New trailer for Netflix and Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack snyder he’s been the most popular director in the world for the past month, hands down. However, for the filmmaker, not everything is the Snyder Cut of the Justice League. We have known for a long time that you have other important projects underway. One of them is The army of the dead, the long-awaited original feature film by Netflix. To continue increasing expectations, the platform has shared a frantic new trailer.

The trailer lets us see more of an action scene where zombie waves are sweeping through Las Vegas. Be careful, there are even animals that have returned from death to make life difficult for the protagonists. And of course, Zack Snyder once again takes advantage of his skills with slow-motion to delight us with sequences that will give much to talk about. So far, Army of the Dead looks like an entertaining movie.

What we know about The Army of the Dead

The story of The Army of the Dead takes us to the «capital of the game», where a group of mercenaries and thieves join forces to recover 200 million dollars from a casino. Yes, on paper it might seem like a simple goal given the track record of those involved. However, traversing a city infested with zombies will not be easy, not even for a squad that is armed to the teeth.

“An appearance of zombies leaves Las Vegas in ruins and isolated from the rest of the world. Scott ward (Dave Bautista), a hero of the war on zombies, now works at a hamburger restaurant on the outskirts of town that is his new home, when the casino mogul Bly tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) is looking for him to propose a mission that would mean a final bet: enter the zombie-infested quarantine zone and recover USD 200 million ”, says the synopsis.

The Cast of The Army of the Dead It is made up of Dave Bautista (Scott Ward), Ella Purnell (Kate Ward), Ana de la Rueguera (Cruz), Garret Dillahunt (Frank Peters), Raúl Castillo (Mikey Guzman), Omari Hardwick (Vanderohe), Tig Notaro (Marianne Peters ), Nora Arnzeder (Lily, the Coyote), Matthias Schweighofer (Ludwig Dieter), Samantha Win (Chambers), Theo Rossi (Burt Cummings) and Huma Qureshi (Geeta).

The army of the dead will premiere on May 21 on Netflix. It should be noted that in some countries of the world it will be possible to enjoy it from May 14 in cinemas.

More on this topic