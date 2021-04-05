Warner Bros. presents a new trailer for ‘Mortal Kombat‘, the explosive new cinematic adventure inspired by the highly popular video game franchise directed by newcomer Simon McQuoid, award-winning commercial maker.

An advance in the form of a featurette lasting more than three minutes that, in addition to interviews with its cast, includes a multitude of new images regarding the trailer that we saw in the middle of last February.

In ‘Mortal KombatCole Young, the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, used to getting beat up for money, is unaware of his ancestry, and he also doesn’t know why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, a supernatural Cryomancer. , to hunt him down.

Cole fears for the safety of his family and seeks out Sonya Blade following the directions of Jax, a Special Forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. It is not long before he reaches the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who offers refuge to those who bear the mark.

There, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a massive battle for the universe. . We’ll see if Cole’s efforts pay off and he manages to unlock his arcana – that immense power that rises from within his soul – in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all.

The diverse international cast reflects the global character of the brand, with artists spanning the worlds of film, television and martial arts. The cast includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; Matilda Kimber as Emily Young; Laura Brent as Allison Young; and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

McQuoid directs this film written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham (‘Wonder Woman 1984’) from a story devised by Oren Uziel and Russo himself. ‘Mortal Kombat‘is based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. James Wan, E. Bennett Walsh, Todd Garner and McQuoid serve as executive producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Jeremy Stein and Larry Kasanoff serving as executive producers.

To bring this extremely popular asset to the big screen, McQuoid has enlisted a team of Australian and American professionals such as cinematographer Germain McMicking (‘True Detective’, ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’), production designer Naaman Marshall (‘Underwater’, ‘Servant’), editors Dan Lebental (‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’) and Scott Gray (‘Top of the Lake’, ‘Daffodils’), visual effects supervisor Chris Godfrey ( ‘Until the Last Man’) or costume designer Cappi Ireland (‘Lion’, ‘The Hunter (The Rover)’). For its part, the soundtrack is the work of Benjamin Wallfisch (‘IT’, ‘It. Chapter 2’).

New Line Cinema presents’Mortal Kombat‘, a production of Atomic Monster and Broken Road Productions distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will be released in Spanish cinemas on April 16, a week before it will be released in the United States simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max.

A new big hit for Warner Bros. like the one in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘?

