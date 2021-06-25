New trailer for ‘Halloween Kills’: Michael Myers is alive and is going to give us a good bloodbath

Not even fire can kill Michael Myers’ will to kill, who returns in the full trailer of ‘Halloween Kills’ ready to mount a real escabechina. What is the twelfth installment of the ‘Halloween’ franchise will be released in theaters on October 15 and so far it had only released a few photos and a short teaser. The film is again starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer as her daughter Karen and Andi Matichak as the third generation of the family, her granddaughter Allyson.

In 2018 David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween’ revived the franchise with a new approach that ignored most sequels to John Carpenter’s classic and went on to gross more than $ 250 million worldwide, in addition to gaining critical acclaim. It ended with the Strode family home on fire and Michael Myers caged and burning in the basement; In ‘Halloween Kills’ we will see how the sadistic psychopath survives the fire and goes for Laurie who is in hospital recovering from her injuries. Of course, it will leave a trail of death in its wake.

Direct sequel

But this time they won’t have to face the terrors of their past alone and It seems they will inspire the entire town of Haddonfield to take care of Michael themselves. once and for all forming a mob of vigilantes with the mission of hunting him down. The trailer further suggests that while Michael is flesh and blood the more he feeds the evil within him, the more powerful he becomes. In addition, the film will take us back to his past, and the way to stop him could be related to his childhood home.

“Halloween Kills” is produced by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films, Gordon Green is re-directed and the script is signed by the director, Scott Teems and Danny McBride. The cast will be completed by Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall.