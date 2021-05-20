New trailer for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, now an Amazon original musical

Amazon has announced that the next September 17 will release ‘Everyone talks about Jamie‘through Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, including Spain.

Inspired by a true story and produced by New Regency, Film4 and Warp Films, ‘Everyone talks about Jamie‘is the film adaptation of the musical of the same title created by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae.

Jamie New is 16 years old and does not fit into the world in which he has had to live; Instead of having a “real” career, she dreams of becoming a drag queen. Despite having doubts about his future, Jamie is sure about one thing: He’s going to make a splash. Thanks to the support of his loving mother and wonderful friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, defeats bullies, and steps out of the dark into the limelight.

‘Everyone talks about Jamie‘stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Palel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Inesan, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, along with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

Jonathan Butterell, director of the theatrical production, makes his feature film debut with this film that will also feature a script and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, and music by Sells and Anne Dudley.

Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton and Arnon Milchan serve as producers, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma and Jes Wilking serving as executive producers.

Originally the film was going to be released in cinemas around the world at the end of 2020 by 20th Century Fox, although the irruption in our lives of the coronavirus finally left it without a date, and apparently, without a gap in the movies. cinemas.

Finally, Amazon will be the one that distributes it around the world, in an announcement that has accompanied the launch of a new trailer that you can see below.

