The Polish studio CD Projekt Red, responsible for the development of “Cyberpunk 2077”, did not adrift its followers after announcing that the launch of the video game was postponed to November this year.

In order to maintain validity and expectation within the players, the studio created the “Night City Wire”, a series of streams or live broadcasts, with which news about this role-playing game will be periodically released and that in The first installment shows a gameplay and a new trailer.

“Cyberpunk 2077” focuses on the adventures of “V”, the main character with thousands of customization options that will allow each player to have their own identity within the game.

“V” is an inhabitant of “Night City” a seedy and futuristic place where entire gangs face off to make their own by obtaining technologies and surviving.

This is the beginning of the story, “V” along with his best friend “Jackie” embark on a coup to obtain a prototype of “biochip” that must be taken from a large technology company.

In the ad they introduced gameplay within the futuristic technology of “Braindance”, an illegal method of entertainment in the “Cyberpunk 2077” universe that will allow players to relive experiences and continually search to find clues to help “V” get around his objectives.

In the announcement, the developers and creators warned that the game will initially be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, however, they made it clear that it will also be for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and that buyers of the game on current consoles. They will have guaranteed access in the generation that will soon hit the market.

As soon as the PC compatibility announcement was made, GPU manufacturers like NVIDIA made the compatibility exception, noting that DLSS 2.0 technology will make the game a new experience due to improvements in “Ray Tracing” allowing environmental occlusion Calculate the degree of exposure of each point in a scene to ambient light, diffuse lighting, reflections, and shadows.

The video game “Cyberpunk 2077” maintains high expectations as one of the releases of the year in terms of games and will be available on the market from next November 19.

👍 like 😍 love 🤣 fun 🤣 surprised 😡 angry 😢 sad