Although they do not specify when, the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes it very clear that the film will be released in theaters.

When the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus stopped the film industry, many of the films that were to be released in these months changed dates. Some even jumped to 2021 or have gone digital without going through theaters. But as we can see in the new Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailerThey wanted to make it clear that we can see it in the cinema, although we don’t know when. For now the official date is July 17, 2020.

Here we leave you the spectacular Tenet trailer by Christopher Nolan:

Although there is no release date, at least there are interesting details of the plot:

Thanks to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer, we know that Kenneth Branagh’s character is the movie’s villain, who seeks to cause “something worse” than armageddon. The characters of John David Washington and Robert Pattinson team up to stop him using a concept called time reversal (which is different from usual time travel). Of course, those are just the broad strokes, and there will surely be many nuances, particularly when it comes to time reversal rules. In the trailer, we can see the protagonist catch bullets with his gun, cars that turn upside down and other things that are sure to twist our minds, in the most fucking style Origin (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, it features a luxury cast led by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Andrew Howard, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Martin Donovan , Jonathan Camp, Fiona Dourif, Wes Chatham, Marcel Sabat, Anthony Molinari, Rich Ceraulo, Katie McCabe, Mark Krenik, Denzil Smith, Bern Collaco and Laurie Shepherd.

What do you think of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer? Leave us your comments below. Let’s hope they give us the official date soon and that it’s safe to go to the movies to see this epic science fiction story.