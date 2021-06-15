new trailer and release year confirmed

Nintendo fulfilled the wishes of its community by introducing a spectacular new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailer. Right at the end of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, the people from Kyoto briefly let us see some of the mechanics that will accompany the sequel. It stands out, mainly, that in this installment we will be able to explore the sky of Hyrule, which entails the introduction of multiple novelties that were not present in the previous title.

However, the company also confirmed what was already an open secret: the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. will wait until 2022. The reason? Although those in Kyoto are not vocal about the exact reasons, it is clear that the pandemic affected the development schedule. Of course, Eiji Aonuma, director of the sequel, said that development is progressing favorably. In other words, it is unlikely that further delays will occur.

“The new trailer has shown the game in action, as well as a vast new world that stretches above the kingdom of Hyrule. It is planned that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2022. We will offer more information on this game in the future. “ Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, as already mentioned above, will allow us to travel the sky of Hyrule with levels specifically designed to take advantage of heights. Will we see news on the surface? That remains to be seen, but we are not ruling it out. Additionally, the trailer shows us some completely new weapons and abilities. Perhaps the most relevant is that Link will be able to cross platforms and objects.

As reported by Nintendo in 2019, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 began its development in 2017. That is, immediately after the production of its predecessor ended. In the beginning, however, the original plan was to introduce it as a DLC, but the story and mechanics got bigger until it became an independent project. It is because of the above that the base of the world of Hyrule remains the same, a situation unusual in the Zelda franchise.

