New trailer and poster of ‘Luca’, the Pixar movie that you can only see on Disney +

With the desire we have to travel, Pixar has prepared a whole adventure for us on the Italian coast with its new film. Here you have the new trailer and poster of ‘Luca’, a beautiful adventure about friendship with a supernatural twist that will take us to the fictional town of Portorosso.

Enrico Casarosa, director of the beautiful short film ‘La Luna’ by Pixar, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2011, is in charge of this story led by Luca and Alberto, two children who have just met and who will live an incredible summer in the Italian Riviera . But there is a problem: they are both sea monsters and if they come into contact with the water their true appearance shows.. What will happen if one of the residents of this small town so focused on fishing catches them?

Without going through cinemas

Although seeing Portorosso on the big screen has to be a dream, unfortunately Disney has decided that ‘Luca’, as happened with ‘Soul’, will not hit theaters and can only be seen on Disney +. Of course, when it arrives on the platform on June 18 it will do so at no additional cost beyond subscription.

To create ‘Luca’, Enrico Casarosa was inspired by his own childhood in Genoa: “I met my best friend when I was 11 years old. I was a bit shy, and he was a rascal! His family was not very present so I could do whatever I wanted. It was the perfect friendship to get me out of my comfort zone and help me grow, “he explains to D23, adding:”There is a sense of melancholy and nostalgia when you think of those important summers when we began to discover our own paths in life.“. ‘Luca’ premieres on Disney + on June 18.