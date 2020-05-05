By Rodolfo León

After his huge setbacks at the movies, it seems like DC he’s willing to do his best to win the hearts of fans once again. After the unexpected crossover between the Flash of cinema and TV, we want to believe that now everything is possible, and the most recent chapter of Batwoman suggests that a live-action version of The Laughing Batman It could be a reality.

If you’ve been following the series of Batwoman but you still haven’t seen the last chapter, so we recommend you stop reading this far as we are about to enter spoiler territory.

In the most recent episode of Batwoman, Kate Kane he says to Luke Fox that she already broke the rule she has Batman about not killing. However, Luke reveals that Batman I had previously broken this rule, suggesting that it was Bruce Wayne who killed the Joker. This could explain why this villain has not appeared on the show and gives us more clues about the disappearance of Bruce. However, there is still an unknown question to resolve:Bruce he left Gotham city by mere fault, or did it because he was becoming the Laughing Batman?

For those who do not know it, the Laughing Batman it’s a twisted version of Bruce Wayne from Earth -22. In this universe, Batman decides to murder the Joker, but doing so releases a toxin that corrupts the mind of Bruce and makes him the villain himself. Once the toxin takes over one hundred percent of his body and mind, Bruce modifies his suit and summons the entire Bati-family to the Bati-cave, where he proceeds to brutally murder them before they could do anything to stop him.

There is still no evidence that the Arrowverse go along this line with the character, but it is clear that they have left the door open. It is a little difficult that Warner Bros. authorize them to use the Batman He laughs in his series, but if yes, it would be a good way to explain the disappearance of Bruce in the program.

On similar issues, it has been confirmed that J.J. Abrams will be the director for the series Justice League Dark, and if you want to know which platform it will be exclusive to, then follow this link. On the other hand, we already know who will be the executive producer for the series of Green lantern in HBO Max.

