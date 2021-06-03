New toyota land cruiser 70th anniversary edition

We are weeks away from the world debut of the new generation who will have the Toyota Land Cruiser that will refresh its external appearance and that will have important mechanical innovations without abandoning its ‘roots’. Meanwhile, the Japanese firm presented a Last edition to commemorate the 70 years of this 4×4 SUV.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

Is Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition was ‘built’ on the current generation J200, which has been around for more than a decade, and brings few aesthetic changes to highlight that it is a commemorative variant.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

These changes focus on five exclusive exterior paints for the bodywork, within which there will be a single dark green shade that debuts in the Toyota Land Cruiser.

It also has new black 18 ‘alloy wheels inches, as well as a grill with leaves and frame chrome, as well as for the explorers.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

The mirrors and roof rails are black, as well as the running boards, and features the insignia of the new edition of the 70th anniversary on the tailgate.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

The cabin of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th anniversary has a unique presentation with brown leather for the seats, door panels and transmission tuning, as well as floor mats with special edition embroidery.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

In mechanics there is no news and will be offered in two engines. Gasoline with a block of 2.7 liters that delivers 160 horsepower and a 2.8 turbo diesel that delivers 201 horsepower power. Both are associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all the traditional 4×4 system of this truck.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

The launch of this 70th anniversary edition for the Toyota Land Cruiser will be in Japan and it will be done before the presentation of the new generation J300 that this off-road vehicle will have, of which we have already known details of its external appearance by multiple leaks that have been made on social media.

Below you can see the pictures and some specifications that anticipate the new generation for Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition