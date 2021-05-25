New toyota corolla cross debuted in colombia as the brand’s entry-level truck

After a series of leaks on social networks and advances that we made a few weeks ago, Toyota officially presented its new truck based on Corolla Y called Corolla Cross that comes with a configuration mechanics conventional but also the option hybrid and organized in four options.

This is the new Toyota entry truck

Below your main keys.

1. Corolla crossover, brand entry truck

The platform who uses the new Toyota pickup It is derived from the Corolla, something that does not hide the brand and that is indicated in its name so it will have similar mechanical and equipment configuration as the sedan, although with the relevant aesthetic difference to differentiate it from the car and with the respective suspension to give it the SUV format. In the mechanical part, its options will be conventional and hybrid and for the price of both variants it becomes the Brand entry truck for the country.

Images of Toyota’s New Entry Pickup

New Toyota Corolla Cross in Colombia

2. Truck aesthetics above the norm

There are no big surprises in aesthetics for the new toyota corolla Cross because in general lines it is related to the car from which it is derived and the design work focused on differentiate it precisely of this.

This is what a front looks like that contrasts with that of the car because it has a higher hood and with folds, a trapezoidal grill with a fabric honeycomb in glossy black with a frame that can be black or chrome, a more voluminous bumper that has integrated in black a fake ‘mataburros’, larger lights with superior daytime LEDs and a lower air intake that integrates the explorers.

The sides of the new Toyota corolla cross have a bottom black frame that identifies the segment of compact trucks that are derived from cars, wheels again design of 17 and 18 inches and a subtle work on the paral C that tries to camouflage it and that due to its greater length incorporates a small side window.

On the back, there is a new bomper Also larger in size and this integrates a false lower protector, as in the front, they go with the same body color, some elongated stops and LEDs, a very wide rectangular opening gate and this view is crowned by a upper spoiler sports and antenna type ‘shark fin’.

3. A conventional interior almost to the ‘tracing’

From the cockpit new Toyota Corolla Cross it can be said that it is within the norm in the segment because its layout offers no surprises and it closely resembles that of the Corolla sedan. His versatility and practicality are its main arguments.

It has a dashboard that integrates analog clocks and displays 4.2-inch and 7-inch TFT for the top edition and one of 8-inch touchscreen and floating infotainment as standard that also integrates buttons for its operation, as well as an air conditioning that is dual in the top editions. The entertainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The cargo space of the 490 liter trunk It is one of the largest in the segment, as well as the ease of loading and unloading in this area due to its shapes.

4. Conventional and hybrid mechanics

The new Toyota Corolla Cross You will have the option of having a conventional mechanical with combustion engines or an ecological one with a pure hybridization, in both cases, similar to those that the car from which it is derived also has.

Thus, the Toyota corolla cross conventional has an engine 2 liters with 16 valves and distribution chain that delivers 168 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque from 4,400 rpm and that joins a CVT box that simulates 10 changes and that it has paddles behind the wheel.

For hybrid variants there will be a 1.8-liter engine with 97 horsepower and 142 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm it joins another 71 horsepower and 120 Nm electric of torque that gives the truck a combined horsepower of 126HP.

This set is also managed by a CVT box but in this case, specially configured for hybrid vehicles and allows the Toyota corolla cross great autonomy because it works in mode 100% electric at low speeds.

Refering to suspension, it is MacPherson front and rear is made of torsion bar and it was modified in height to leave the vehicle with 16.1 centimeters away with respect to the ground.

5. Safety, a highlight

Toyota’s new truck has 7 airbags in all its variants and a complete brake assist systemas well as hill start assistant, traction control, stability control and automatic lighting, all also standard.

There are adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and reverse camera, except in the entry edition, while in the top edition a frontal pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist recognition and also in this there is a cross traffic alert, blind spot, lane keeping assistant, automatic high beams.

Versions and prices

Toyota Corolla Cross XLI = 84.9 million pesos

(lights are halogen front and back, ignition by key, not by button, upholstered in fabric)

Toyota Corolla Cross XEI = 100.6 million pesos

(led lights, button start, leather upholstery and sunroof)

Toyota Corolla Cross XEI Hybrid = 93.7 million pesos

(LED lights with distinctive blue lines in the optical assembly, switch-on, upholstered in fabric)

Toyota Corolla Cross SEG Hybrid = 109.3 million pesos

(LED lights with distinctive blue lines in the headlight, button start, leather trim, mirrors with reverse function and blind spot indicator and sunroof)

Dimensions and weight of the new Toyota Corolla Cross

Long: 4.46 meters

Width: 1.82 meters

High: 1.62 meters

Distance between axis: 2.64 meters

Weight: 1,360 kilos

Weight / power ratio: 8 kilos per horse for Corolla Cross 2.0 and 11 kilos per horse in the hybrid variant of the station wagon.

