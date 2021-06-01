New toyota 4runner trd sport 2021, the edition of ‘paso fino’

Toyota and its internal modification division TRD have already given the most extreme variants to the 4Runner pickup and it was time they catered to the public that is not looking for maximum 4×4 or sporty power in this vehicle. Thus was born the new edition TRD Sport.

The new one Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport It is the ‘lightest’ of the TRD editions even though its name says otherwise. His nickname’ Sport It refers mainly to a more refined appearance and a more sporty interior, as well as other specific changes focused on giving greater comfort.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2021

Regarding aesthetics, the new one Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport has a variety of bodywork elements, such as the grille fabric, underbody guards and roof rails in black that contrast with the metallic gray of the 20 inch wheels and the chrome for the front blade and the badges that are combined in the plastic moldings for the wheel arches, bumps and front frame in the same body color for added refinement and style to the truck.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2021

The sporty look moved to the cabin where there are seats Cube upholstered in SoftTex with gray stitching contrast and logos TRD embroidery in the head restraints, as well as a leather steering wheel, also sporty and a gear lever with the TRD brand.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2021

Among the comfort elements there is heating for the front seats, an infotainment system of 8 inches with compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features automatic high beams, high speed dynamic radar cruise control, pedestrian detection and lane departure warning with a sway warning system.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2021

Finally, the Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport, which also has a bodywork mounted on a frame chassis, received a major mechanical modification in accordance with its philosophy. This SUV was equipped with the relative absorption system which automatically adjusts the shock absorbers to improve sporty handling and increase ride comfort.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2021

Powertrain remained unchanged with the 4.0-liter V6 what produces 270 hp and 377 Nm of torque to which a five-speed automatic transmission is connected. The system 4×4 drive remains as an optional element so the variant Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport it will focus on urban settings most of the time.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2021